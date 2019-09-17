MDOT continues push for work zone safety

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Last Wednesday’s deadly accident was the first since 2017 where a Mississippi Department of Transportation worker was killed, but multiple workers have been injured in accidents in the years since.
MDOT staff members wore orange Monday in honor of the life and service of one of their own, Jeff Boren, who was killed doing his job along a Mississippi interstate.
“That is their office place," said MDOT Deputy Executive Director and Chief Engineer James Williams. "That’s where they work and many times they are within just feet and inches of something tragic that could happen.”
Driver Cedell Hendricks says he slows down in work zones but worries others don’t think twice about it.
“People aren’t as precautious as they need to be," said Hendricks. "I think we need to be aware of the value of human life.”
If you see blue lights, it’s probably your reaction to slow down, right? That’s the idea behind the blue light law passed this legislative session. It took effect July 1.
“We tend to get desensitized to the warning signs, the orange barrels, all the warnings that you’re approaching a work zone," noted Williams. "So, the blue light law is a good start.”
While it creates an added deterrent, MDOT says it could be strengthened.
“We would like to see some additional enforcement type capabilities through writing speeding tickets," Williams explained. "Because the two biggest things are speed and distraction and speed kills.”
Currently, MDOT enforcement can’t write tickets for speeding in a work zone. They have to rely on other law enforcement to provide blue lights in work zones and that takes coordination and availability of local or state officers for that purpose. Until they can push for a law change again, they’re asking you to slow down and put down the cell phone.
