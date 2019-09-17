Man wanted for contempt of court after failing to report to facility for sexual deviance evaluation

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police and Crime Stoppers are asking for help from the public finding a man wanted for failing to report to a facility for sexual deviance evaluation and missing a scheduled court appearance.
In March 2019, Tyrone J. Jerigan was arrested by the Jackson Police Department for two counts of felony voyeurism.
When Jernigan appeared before a Municipal Court Judge for his initial appearance, one of his bond conditions was that he had to report to a facility to undergo an evaluation for sexual deviance.
Jerigan failed to report to the designated facility as ordered and also failed to return to court for a scheduled appearance to follow up on this matter.
At this time Tyrone J. Jerigan has still not returned and appeared before a judge. A contempt of court warrant has been issued for his arrest and he is believed to possibly be hiding in the Jackson area or in the Kenner, LA area where he is originally from.
Anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case would be eligible for a reward of up to $2,500. If you have information to help in this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online.
