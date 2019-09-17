Man wanted for aggravated assault after Brookhaven shooting

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WLBT) - Brookhaven police are searching for a man wanted for aggravated assault after a shooting.
On September 14, BPD responded to the shooting that injured one.
They are now asking the public’s assistance in finding 42-year-old Derick Quadrell Butler. He is rumored to be in the Pike County area.
Butler typically has several alias identity and access to multiple vehicles.
He was last seen driving a red corvette with Washington State plates ABR8233.
Butler is to be considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, please contact police at (601) 833-2424.
