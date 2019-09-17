Man wanted for aggravated assault after Brookhaven shooting

Man wanted for aggravated assault after Brookhaven shooting
Man wanted for aggravated assault in Brookhaven shooting. (Source: Brookhaven Police Department)
By Waverly McCarthy | September 17, 2019 at 11:17 AM CDT - Updated September 17 at 11:17 AM

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WLBT) - Brookhaven police are searching for a man wanted for aggravated assault after a shooting.

On September 14, BPD responded to the shooting that injured one.

They are now asking the public’s assistance in finding 42-year-old Derick Quadrell Butler. He is rumored to be in the Pike County area.

Butler typically has several alias identity and access to multiple vehicles.

He was last seen driving a red corvette with Washington State plates ABR8233.

Butler was last seen driving a red corvette bearing Washington State Plates ABR8233
Butler was last seen driving a red corvette bearing Washington State Plates ABR8233 (Source: Brookhaven Police Department)

Butler is to be considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, please contact police at (601) 833-2424.

Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.