Man arrested, charged after shooting that left one injured

PORT GIBSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One man has been arrested and charged after a shooting in Port Gibson left one injured.
Claiborne County Sheriff Frank Davis says a man was shot multiple times at the Prestige Plaza Apartments.
The victim was airlifted to UMMC, but was released the same day and is expected to be okay.
Shortly after the shooting, the suspect, Michael Barles, was pulled over in a traffic stop by Port Gibson police. Barles is charged with aggravated assault, failure to yield, and resisting arrest.
