Man arrested after officers find illegal drugs intended for delivery to south Jackson home

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Sheriff’s Narcotics officers and Richland police were on the scene around 10:00 a.m. Tuesday at a south Jackson home where illegal drugs were being delivered.
Officers intercepted a package containing two pounds of Methamphetamine intended for delivery at a residence in the Timber Falls Village subdivision in south Jackson.
Thirty-five-year-old Jarvis Carr was taken into custody after fleeing from officers and hitting a police vehicle.
Major Pete Luke said officers recovered additional narcotics and cash from Carr when he was arrested.
Carr is facing charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and felony fleeing. He is being held at the Raymond Detention Center.
