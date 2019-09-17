Man arrested after officers find illegal drugs intended for delivery to south Jackson home

Major Pete Luke said officers recovered additional narcotics and cash from the suspect after he was arrested.

Man arrested after officers find illegal drugs intended for delivery to south Jackson home
35-year-old Jarvis Carr is being held at the Raymond Detention Center. (Source: Hinds Co. SO)
By ShaCamree Gowdy | September 17, 2019 at 3:07 PM CDT - Updated September 17 at 3:17 PM

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Sheriff’s Narcotics officers and Richland police were on the scene around 10:00 a.m. Tuesday at a south Jackson home where illegal drugs were being delivered.

Officers intercepted a package containing two pounds of Methamphetamine intended for delivery at a residence in the Timber Falls Village subdivision in south Jackson.

Thirty-five-year-old Jarvis Carr was taken into custody after fleeing from officers and hitting a police vehicle.

Major Pete Luke said officers recovered additional narcotics and cash from Carr when he was arrested.

Carr is facing charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and felony fleeing. He is being held at the Raymond Detention Center.

Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.