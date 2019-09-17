Giants name rookie QB Daniel Jones as starter, benching Eli Manning

Manning started 210 consecutive regular-season games from Nov. 21, 2004 to Nov. 23, 2017, the second-longest streak by a quarterback in NFL history, second only to Brett Farve. Manning benched himself in 2017 when former coach Ben McAdoo and manager Jerry Reese asked him to start a game in Oakland before giving way to Geno Smith in the second half. McAdoo and Reese were fired and Manning started the following week.