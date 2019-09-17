Giants name rookie QB Daniel Jones as starter, benching Eli Manning

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (WLBT) - The New York Giants will have a new starting quarterback when they face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.
Coach Pat Shurmur announced Tuesday that rookie QB Daniel Jones will make his first career start on Sunday, benching Eli Manning.
Jones, 22, was the sixth overall selection in the 2019 NFL draft.
Manning, 38, has started 232 of the Giants’ last 233 regular-season games and has been the starting quarterback since he replaced Kurt Warner in his rookie season in 2004.
Manning’s regular season record is an even .500 at 116-116. He is 8-4 in the postseason, including victories in Super Bowls XLII and XLVI where he was named most valuable player.
Manning started 210 consecutive regular-season games from Nov. 21, 2004 to Nov. 23, 2017, the second-longest streak by a quarterback in NFL history, second only to Brett Farve. Manning benched himself in 2017 when former coach Ben McAdoo and manager Jerry Reese asked him to start a game in Oakland before giving way to Geno Smith in the second half. McAdoo and Reese were fired and Manning started the following week.
Manning holds all of the Giants’ career passing records, including attempts, completions, passing yards, and touchdown passes.
He will be the team’s No. 2 quarterback at Tampa Bay.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.