First Alert Forecast: extreme heat looks to ease by late week

TUESDAY: The late summer heat wave continues to bake central Mississippi as we roll through your Tuesday. Morning 70s will give way to upper 90s through the afternoon hours. Overall, nearly a carbon copy to your Monday. Rain chances will stay minimal through the day.
WEDNESDAY: Expect a nearly carbon-copy of your Tuesday play out for your Wednesday. Morning 70s will give way to the middle to upper 90s amid a mostly sunny sky. While a shower or two can’t be ruled out, it’s not likely to be a huge factor in the forecast. Feels like temperatures will run closer to 100-105°.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Remaining in a relatively lull in activity – we’ll stay warm and sunny through the remainder of the week. A weak backdoor front will approach the region by the end of the week, offering a drop-in humidity by the weekend. Highs will remain above average, in the 90s, through the week with sunshine, occasionally, a few passing clouds and a chance for a few showers by the end of the work week.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
