Explore horse ownership at Safe Horse Auction

JACKSON, Miss. - This weekend you can become a horse owner, or add another horse to your family.
Mississippi Agriculture Commissioner Andy Gipson plans to attend the the Safe Horse Auction and Equine Fair this weekend on the Fairgrounds. About 60 rehabilitated horses will be up for auction. They’re all pre-vetted, and their trainers will be on hand. Experts will also be there to educate and answer all your questions, and help you find a horse for your skill level.
“Come learn, and then for those who want to buy, who want to bid on a horse, the folks at the fair are going to match the perfect people with the perfect horse,” Gipson says.
The Safe Horse Auction and Equine Fair takes place Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Kirk Fordice Center on the Fairgrounds in Jackson.
