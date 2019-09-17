Coach Hendrick speaks on JSU’s win & strengths in Tenn State win

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Coach John Hendrick and Jackson State get their first win of the season over the weekend.
JSU downed Tennessee State in what looked like a shootout. The Tigers win the Southern Heritage Classic 49-44.
The Jackson State rushing attack was on fire with Jordan Johnson getting on the board with a touchdown and rushing for 134 yards..
Even quarterback Derrick Ponder showed of his wheels. Coach Hendrick talked up his squad and their performance in that big win.
“It looks to me the offensive line has become the strong point of our football team. Those guys are opening up holes that I could run through. And I went back through the film this morning just watching it. Just to see some things. And then we have enough guys with speed, to be able to get on the edge of people. It’s a two-edge sword for people, because you got to stop us from running outside. And at the same regard, we’ve got a pretty good power game running inside. And as we go forward, I think that you’ll see us get better and better on offense,” said Hendrick.
Jackson State has a bi-week, but will be preparing for a Division II opponent the Kentucky State Thoroughbreds.
