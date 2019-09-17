Clinton, Madison school districts rated among highest in the state

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Board of Education released its unofficial school rankings Tuesday, issuing a letter grade for each public school and district in the state.
The grading system - which is ranked from A to F - is based on various factors, including state test scores, student progress, college and career readiness, graduation rate, and participation rate.
Of the 29 school districts to earn an A rating, four are in central Mississippi. They include: Clinton Public School District, Madison County School District, Rankin County School District, and Pearl Public School District.
Jackson Public Schools raised their score from an F in 2018 to a D in 2019.
Nearly three-quarters of schools and 70 percent of districts will be rated C or higher when the Mississippi State Board of Education approves accountability grades Thursday for the 2018-19 school year. The grades show a three-year trend of continuous school and district improvement.
The SBE set a goal in 2016 that all schools and districts be rated C or higher. Since that time, the percentage of schools meeting this goal has risen from 62.4% in 2016 to 73.5% in 2019. The percentage of districts meeting the goal has increased from 62.2% to 69.7%.
Over the same period, the number of schools and districts earning an A has more than doubled, with A-rated schools jumping from 88 to 196, and A-rated districts increasing from 14 to 31.
Among the 140 districts and five charter schools, 46 increased their letter grade from 2017-18 to 2018-19. Among the state’s 877 schools, 258 increased their letter grade from last year.
“Mississippi schools and districts are achieving at higher levels each year, and their grades demonstrate how well they are serving the children in their classrooms,” said Dr. Carey Wright, state superintendent of education. “I am extremely proud of our students and their families and every teacher, staff member, and leader who work hard every day in our schools and districts across the state. Together, families, communities, and educators are preparing students to be successful in college, the workforce, and life.”
The percentage of schools and districts rated D or F dropped significantly since 2016, from 37.6% to 26.2% for schools, and 37.8% to 29.0% for districts.
*The above results are still unofficial until they are verified on Thursday.*
