City of Jackson considering renaming park in honor of Frances Fortner

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson is considering honoring a teen who was killed in a car crash last year.
According to the agenda, Councilman Kenneth Stokes wants to consider renaming Parham Bridges Park on Old Canton Road to Parham Bridges Frances Fortner Park.
The Park sits at the intersection of Old Canton and Ridgewood Road, not far from where Fortner was killed.
The 18-year-old Jackson Academy student was on her way to graduation practice on Ridgewood Road when her car hit an unsecured manhole cover and flipped.
Her family has filed a lawsuit against the city and others for her death.
Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba has taken responsibility for the city not putting up safety barriers.
The city has filed a claim against the paving company saying they are to blame for the accident.
