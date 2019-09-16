Silver Alert issued for 61-year-old Forrest Co. woman

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 61 year old Angelia Frances Meadows of Hattiesburg, Forrest County.
Meadows is described as a white female, five foot, three inches tall, weighing 220 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen Saturday, September 14, at 5:00 p.m. in the 3000 block of Veterans Memorial Drive in Forrest County. She was last seen wearing a peach colored shirt, blue jean shorts and carrying a leopard print purse.
Family members say Angelia Frances Meadows suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgement. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Angelia Frances Meadows contact Hattiesburg Police Department at 601-595-4910 or 601-582-7867.
