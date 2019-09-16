Sanderson Farms Championship kicks off this week at the Country Club of Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Big crowds are expected in Jackson this week for the Sanderson Farms Championship.
The Country Club of Jackson is hosting the PGA Tournament event again this year.
The Championship begins Monday and a number of events are planned throughout the week including a Pro-Am, women’s luncheon and an all-star kids clinic.
The championship attracts some of the most well known PGA players in the country.
Expect to see defending champion Cameron Champ back on the playing field again this year along with 151 other players.
This year, the Sanderson Farms Championship offers full FedExCup points (500 to the winner) for the first time.
Each year, this tournament rakes in millions of dollars for the local economy.
The tournament also raises thousands of dollars for Friends of Children’s Hospital charity each year.
Last year they raised $1.25 million for Batson Children’s Hospital.
The Sanderson Farms Championship runs through Sunday.
Private events and practices are taking place Monday and Tuesday.
The public is invited to Pro-Am events on Wednesday and the first round will tee off Thursday morning.
General parking will be available at Northpark Mall and shuttles will run continuously to get you to the country club.
For more information on tickets, CLICK HERE.
