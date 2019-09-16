Safe Routes to School project aims to protect kids on their way to school

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Students in Canton will have a safer route to and from school.
Right now, students walk along the streets on their way to school because there aren't sidewalks in the area.
The Safe Routes to School project aims to change that.
MDOT and other organizations are working with the city to build sidewalks that will connect Nichols Middle School to McNeal Elementary School.
Canton Mayor William Truly says this project has been in the works for about 10 years now.
“This is not the end, this is actually the beginning of building these kind of projects in and around our schools so the kids can walk on the sidewalks instead of being hit by a car or hit by a bicycle or finding themselves in the street,” said Mayor Truly.
Mayor Truly says the project is expected to wrap up in December.
