New 'Relay’ app allows residents to make non-emergency reports with Ridgeland police

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Citizen and community policing might become easier in Ridgeland.
The department is unrolling an app called Relay for residents to make non-emergency reports.
Chief John Neal of the Ridgeland Police Department presented the idea of using Relay in a council meeting, which was swiftly approved.
“When you use this app, this is specifically for non-emergency type calls. If you’re a victim of a crime or it’s an emergency type situation, by all means please use 9-1-1,” said Neal.
Relay will increase community engagement and help keep the department informed, according to Neal.
“We often say we’re only 72 officers in this department but when you take 25,000 residents here, that puts another 25,000 officers out there on the street. Maybe not with the same duties and responsibilities that an officers has but they got those eyes and ears out there,” said Neal.
After opening the app, you can take a picture of the suspicious activity or object. If you don’t have a picture, write in some details about what you’ve witnessed and submit the report.
“It allows the officers to receive that information, get a real time picture of what they’ll be looking for when they get there, investigate whatever the call is, and the officer can put notes back into that relay call and send it back to the reporting party. So you get a conclusion and final outcome," said Neal.
