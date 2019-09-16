Monday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We reached 97 degrees this afternoon. Expect highs in the middle and upper 90s for much of this week, with a slight chance for afternoon showers. This weekend will give us highs closer to 90 and overnight lows in the 70s. We are watching the tropics, but nothing that is a concern to our area for now. In fact, the system in the northwestern Gulf should move inland over Texas before fizzling out later this week. Average high this time of year is 87 and the average low is 65. Calm wind tonight and southeast at 5mph Tuesday. Sunrise is 6:45am and the sunset is 7:04pm. Hurricane Humberto is moving out to sea, so do not be concerned with that system, especially when it comes to our area.