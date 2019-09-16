Man charged with killing woman, infant makes first court appearance

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man accused of killing a woman and her infant son in Shelby County faced a judge for the first time Monday.
Enoch Zarceno-Turner had several family members in the courtroom Monday. Zarceno-Turner was arraigned on several charges including two counts of murder, aggravated child abuse and aggravated arson.
The 25-year-old was arrested over the weekend for the murders of 32-year-old Heather Cook and 4-month-old Bentley Cook. The mother and son were found dead in a Southeast Shelby County home.
An affidavit said the two were stabbed, then a fire was set to part of the house. Investigators say they believe Zarceno-Turner started the fire to cover up the homicide.
In court, Zarceno-Turner’s family told the judge they would be getting him a lawyer. Zarceno-Turner’s case was reset to Wednesday, and he will remain in jail without bond.
In court documents, police said Zarceno-Turner told them he was in the area of the crime scene Friday. He told police when he went into the home, he saw Bentley and Heather already dead. The affidavit said Zarceno-Turner changed his story multiple times.
We're told Zarceno-Turner had a relationship with Heather Cook, and was the father of Bentley. Heather's family told police the two had been arguing over custody, according to court documents.
In a statement, Heather’s family called her a devoted single mother--dedicated to Bentley’s every happiness. They said Bentley was an incredible baby full of smiles and laughter.
Zarceno-Turner’s family declined an interview after his court appearance.
