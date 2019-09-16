Jackson Hinds Library System expanding catalog of free digital services

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Starting this month, all Jackson Hinds Library System cardholders are able to access free digital services that include eBooks, e-audios and digital magazines.
The new JHLS services include an eBook package with over 319,000 titles, offered through the Hoopla interface. The service is available by downloading the Hoopla app or by visiting the Hoopla website.
“I know that many of our library users have been paying for these kinds of resources out of their own pocket," said Library Executive Director Patty Furr. “Now, you can save a great deal of money by using your traditional JHLS library card for our new digital library resources.”
Once one registers their username, password, library card number and PIN, the service is free and, according to JHLS, easy to use.
JHLS is also expanding the number of e-Audio books. Furr explained the decision, saying, “We are seeing more and more demand for e-Audios, as our customers are listening to books while they travel, relax or even exercise."
The new subscription through RBDigital allows JHLS cardholders to have access to 2,500 eAudio titles that are bestsellers and award winners.
RBDigital also offers digital magazines for JHLS customers, including: Newsweek, National Geographic, O, Men’s Health, Good Housekeeping, Cosmopolitan, HGTV, Vogue, Marie Claire and many others.
The Jackson Hinds Library System says that it is grateful for the support of the City Council of Jackson, the Hinds County Board of Supervisors, and the Mississippi Library Commission.
