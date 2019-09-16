First Alert Forecast: endless late summer heat continues

MONDAY: The relentless heat wave continues to hold over the southeast to start off the new work and school week. Expect highs to make another run for the middle to upper 90s amid mostly sunny skies Monday after starting off in the lower 70s. Another quiet night is in the works as lows drop into the 70s by early Tuesday.
TUESDAY: A nearly carbon-copy of your Monday – more heat, more humidity and more sunshine. Morning 70s will give way to afternoon middle and upper 90s as our heat wave continues yet another day.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Remaining in a relatively lull in activity – we’ll stay warm and sunny through the remainder of the week. A weak backdoor front will approach the region by the end of the week, offering a drop in humidity by the weekend. Highs will remain above average, in the 90s, through the week with sunshine, occasionally, a few passing clouds and a chance for a few showers by the end of the work week.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
