Brandon GM employees join nationwide union strike

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - General Motors workers in Brandon are joining nearly 50,000 others across the country in the largest strike in 12 years.
At the Brandon GM Customer Care and After Sales Center, workers were on the picket line Monday morning. There’s 46,000 United Auto Workers Union members joining them after their contracts expired at 11:59 p.m. Sunday.
Workers say they don’t like how they are being treated when it comes to contract negotiations between their union and GM.
National UAW leaders said GM is putting profit over employees. The employees said they're the ones who got the company through bankruptcy and the bailout.
Workers shut down 33 manufacturing plants in nine states across the U.S., as well as 22 parts distribution warehouses.
“We don’t feel like we’ve been given a fair contract in the negotiations we have not come to an agreement," said Demarcus Weathers. "So, we are here to protest and we are on strike since 11:59 last night.”
Workers say they will remain on strike as long as necessary.
