Vicksburg man in critical condition after being shot; Police searching for 36 yr. old suspect

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A Vicksburg man is in critical condition after being shot and police are now looking for the 36-year-old suspect.
Saturday around 12:36 a.m., Vicksburg police were dispatched to Merit Health River Region Medical Center.
Hospital staff told authorities that 31-year-old Mario Marquie Luckett had been dropped off at the emergency room by an unknown person.
Luckett had been shot once in the buttocks area and was airlifted to UMMC, where he was last listed in critical condition.
Police are searching for Jacorey Terrell Wright of 235 Smith Road in reference to this shooting.
Witnesses told police that the two had gotten into an argument which ultimately led to Wright shooting Luckett.
The shooting remains under investigation and Wright is considered armed and dangerous.
If anyone knows Wright’s location, they are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.