Ready to Run program aims to motivate women to run for office

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Saturday women in the metro area were ‘Ready to Run!’ It’s not a race... but a program geared toward preparing and educating women on the importance of running for office.
People gathered at Millsaps College for the training program that covers the importance of multiple topics.
Fundraising, positioning for elected office, navigating the political party structure, and the the nuts and bolts of organizing a campaign.
So what is the main goal behind ready to run? It’s to inspire and motivate women to consider becoming more involved as political advocates... right here in our community!
“Especially in Mississippi it is important that we recognize programs like this for women to run and give them a place where they can find themselves,” said Shaniya Moore, a student at Mississippi State University minoring in political science.
“I always had a goal of wanting to run for office one day so I came today so I could soak in as much information as I can.”
Another student from Ole Miss came out today and says it is more important then ever to have more women in office.
“If you are going to represent the people as one.. you need to have someone that represents different races, genders, or whatever ethnicity should be represented.”
Lakeisha Borum wants to motivate other women to stand up for what you believe in!
“If you have a passion to do something gof or it. Do not let anyone put you in a box and let them say you aren’t smart, educated or don’t have all the tools. If you want it you can do it.”
Jessica Shappley is the program director of Stennis center for public service.
“The more people we can inspire from different perspectives and different backgrounds to build women is so incredibly important!”
