McNeese holds on to beat Alcorn State 17-14

Orgeron was 19-of-29 passing for 191 yards and no interceptions. Trevor Begue pulled in eight of those passes for 94 yards and one score. Cyron Sutton caught four for 66 yards and the other touchdown as McNeese built a 14-0 lead. McNeese's final score came when Noah Anderson booted a 37-yard field goal with 8:52 remaining in the second quarter.