Man arrested in connection to murdered mother, infant son whose bodies were found after reported fire

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged 25-year-old Enoch Zarceno-Turner in connection to the murder of a 32-year-old woman and her four-month old son.
The incident was originally reported as a house fire, but SCSO uncovered the pair’s death as a case of homicide and arson.
Investigators say Turner started the fire to cover up the alleged murder. He was taken into custody Saturday, according to the SCSO’s Twitter account.
Cook’s sister told investigators that Cook and Turner were arguing recently over custody of the four-month old. She was the one to find the mother and her child dead in the home some time Friday morning.
The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says their license plate reader system identified a vehicle tag belonging to Zarceno-Turner in the area of the double homicide that happened on Bennington Circle.
Upon questioning, Zarceno-Turner told investigators he was in the area, but changed his story several times according to a police affidavit. He told investigators he entered Cook’s home through a back window and claims to have found Heather Cook and her son Bentley dead in the upstairs bedroom. He then claims to have left the scene without calling police.
The affidavit also states, deputies found both Heather Cook and her son with multiple stab wounds and found the residence partially burned in an area near the victims’ bodies.
A neighbor told WMC that Cook was a great person, a good neighbor and an even better mother.
Records show Zarceno-Turner has no criminal history prior to this case. He has only been arrested for a traffic violation in the past.
He is now being charged with a number of felonies, including two counts of first degree murder and aggravated arson.
