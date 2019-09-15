Jackson State holds off Tennessee State 49-44

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Josh Littles returned the opening kickoff 100 yards for a score, Derrick Ponder threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score and Jackson State held off Tennessee State 49-44 on Saturday in a game that featured back-to-back kickoff returns for touchdowns.
After Littles' score, Tennessee State's Chris Rowland returned the ensuing kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown.
Ponder's 23-yard TD run put Jackson State (1-2) up 14-7 and Tyson Alexander scored on a 52-yard run on the next possession. Jordan Johnson's 4-yard run capped an 11-play, 96-yard drive for a 28-14 halftime lead and D.D. Bowie ran a reverse and scored from 6 yards out in the third quarter.
Johnson gained 134 yards on 22 carries. Tennessee State (1-1) outgained Jackson State 530-455 in total yards, but was outgained on the ground 338-141.
Ponder, 7 of 13 for 87 yards, hit Kyland Richey on a 16-yard fourth quarter TD pass before Tennessee State scored two straight TDs and tried an on-side kick with 1:09 left but failed to recover.
Cameron Rosendahl, 22 of 32 for 384 yards, threw two TD passes to Steven Newbold, an 18-yarder and a 19-yarder in the fourth quarter. He also threw a 56-yard scoring pass to Chris Rowland. DeMarco Corbin scored on a 14-yard run and Seth Rowland ran it in from the 1.
Newbold gained 196 yards on 10 catches and Chris Rowland had 118 on six.
(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)