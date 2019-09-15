Adams helps Southern Miss hold on to beat Troy 47-42

Troy’s Reggie Todd had just returned a kickoff 69 yards as the Trojans closed to 33-28 with 11:28 remaining in the fourth quarter. Adams answered on the following kickoff to stretch the lead to 40-28. The teams then traded touchdowns until Troy’s Kaleb Barker hit Khalil McClain on a 35-yard touchdown toss to close to 47-42 with 2:51 remaining.