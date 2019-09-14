Weekend Heat

September steam continues this weekend... Starting out dry, warm, and muggy this morning with temperatures in the 70s along with patchy areas of fog. The heat rolls along this afternoon as highs once again reach the middle to upper 90s. No real change Sunday, although there is a slightly higher chance for a passing storm; but most spots remain dry. In the tropics, Tropical Storm Humberto is located near the Bahamas, but is expected to turn north and northeast before reaching the U.S.