Silver Alert issued for missing 72-year-old Bolton man

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Sheriff’s Officials have issued a silver alert for a 72-year-old Bolton man.
Authorities said, Jimmie Ray Bell was last seen today around 3:30 pm. walking on N. Chapel Hill Rd. in Bolton.
He was last seen wearing a turquoise shirt and brown shorts.
He is described as a black male, with gray/balding hair, weighing approximately 180 pounds.
Mr. Bell has a condition that may impair his judgement.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jimmie Ray Bell is asked to contact the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office at 601-352-1521.
