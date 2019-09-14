2019 Sanderson Farms championship announces Final Field

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The final field is set for the 2019 Sanderson Farms Championship taking place this week at The Country Club of Jackson, MS. Today’s additions complete a full field of 156 players including two-time major winner and five-time Ryder Cup team member Zach Johnson. This is Johnson’s first return to the tournament since his only visit in 2005.
A last minute addition to the field is South Korean golfer KJ Choi, who since turning pro in 1994 has won more than 20 professional golf tournaments worldwide, including the 2011 Players Championship making him Asia's most successful golfer.
Headlining along with Johnson and Choi are 2016 PGA Championship winner Jimmy Walker, 2013 PGA Championship winner Jason Dufner, 2009 US Open winner Lucas Glover, 2012 FedExCup Champion Brandt Snedeker, 2011 FedExCup Champion Bill Haas and 2018 Sanderson Farms Championship winner Cameron Champ. Other past champions returning are Haas, Ryan Armour, Peter Malnati, Nick Taylor, Scott Stallings, DJ Trahan and Chad Campbell.
Also competing are Corey Conners (2018 runner-up), Chesson Hadley (2017 runner-up), Charlie Hoffman, Carlos Ortiz (2018 third place), and recent winners Dylan Frittelli, Andrew Landry, Adam Long, Jim Herman, and Aaron Wise. Tournament play for the 52nd Sanderson Farms Championship runs September 19-22, 2019.
