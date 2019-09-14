Dogs competing for Best in Show in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Almost one-thousand dogs are competing in the Mississippi State Kennel Club All Breed Dog Show, which is a member of the American Kennel Club.
People from all over the country are in Jackson at the Trade Mart Building.
Dogs are competing for Best in Show. They are judged on breed standard set by the parent club. The dog that fits the best description of its breed takes home the top prize.
“It’s very subjective some judges appreciate some aspects of a dog than others do. That’s what makes it interesting. That’s why people keep coming back show after show after show because if their dog doesn’t win one day, they know it may have a chance to win the next day,” said Lydia Hutchinson who is a judge.
Dogs also show off their obedience skills.
The show started Thursday and ends Sunday. It starts at 8:30 a.m.
