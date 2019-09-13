23-year-old shot to death at his home in McComb; police searching for persons of interest

MCCOMB, Miss. (WLBT) - The McComb Police Department received a call at around 12:36 a.m. Friday in reference to a person who had been shot at the intersection of Summit Street and Higgins Drive.
When officers arrived on scene, they found 23-year-old Timothy D. Jones shot. The victim was transported by ambulance to Southwest Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.
The McComb Police Department is searching for several persons of interest. The shooting is still under investigation.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call crime stoppers at 601-684-0033 or contact the McComb Police Department at 601-684-3214 .
