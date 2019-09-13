Two Texas men arrested after caught attaching skimming device to pump at Madison gas station

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two men were arrested after a Madison police officer caught them attaching a skimming device to a gas pump in Ridgeland.
According to Captain Kervin Newman with Madison police, on Friday around 3:10 a.m. a Madison police officer was on patrol when he saw a man acting suspiciously at the Exxon Fuel Station on Highway 51 that was closed for the night.
The officer also noticed a vehicle with another man sitting in it near the gas pumps at the gas station.
After detaining the two men, he investigated further and found that one of the fuel pumps had been pried open and an apparent electronic skimming device was attached to the pump.
As other officers arrived, they noticed a pry bar and other burglary tools in the suspects’ vehicle. Both men were arrested and their vehicle was impounded.
The gas station owner came and checked out the other pumps to make sure there were no other skimming devices.
Police identified the two men as 31-year-old Darien Reyes and 32-year-old Alfredo Avila Perez, both from Houston Texas.
Reyes was charged with unlawful use of a scanning device or re-encoder, possession of burglary tools, and conspiracy to commit a felony. Avila Perez was charged with use of a scanning device or re-encoder, possession of burglary tools, conspiracy to commit a felony and identity theft.
Investigators learned that the gift cards found in the vehicle had stolen credit card information on them.
Both men are being held at the Madison County Detention Center and are waiting on their initial court appearance in Madison Municipal Court.
This is an ongoing investigation and police say more charges are possible. Officers checked all other gas pumps in the City of Madison and no other electronic skimming devices were found.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.