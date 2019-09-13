SCSO: Deaths of woman and infant son investigated as homicides

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The deaths of a mother and her infant son are being investigated as homicides, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.
A family friend confirms Heather Cook, 32, and 4-month-old Bentley Cook were found dead after a house fire near Bennington Circle and Woodberry Cove Friday.
Firefighters responded to the home around 9 a.m. where the victims’ bodies were found. The investigation was then turned over to the sheriff’s office, which confirmed the deaths are homicides but released no additional information.
The sheriff’s office says the causes of death will be determined by the medical examiner.
