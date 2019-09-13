SCSO: Deaths of woman and infant son investigated as homicides

SCSO: Deaths of woman and infant son investigated as homicides
Two people are dead after a house fire broke out at a home near Riverdale Road and Woodberry Cove. (Source: WMC)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | September 13, 2019 at 1:41 PM CDT - Updated September 13 at 6:05 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The deaths of a mother and her infant son are being investigated as homicides, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

A family friend confirms Heather Cook, 32, and 4-month-old Bentley Cook were found dead after a house fire near Bennington Circle and Woodberry Cove Friday.

Firefighters responded to the home around 9 a.m. where the victims’ bodies were found. The investigation was then turned over to the sheriff’s office, which confirmed the deaths are homicides but released no additional information.

A family friend confirms Heather Cook, 32, and her 4-month-old son, Bentley Cook, were found dead after a house fire Sept. 13, 2019 in southeast Shelby County. Their deaths are being investigated as homicides.
A family friend confirms Heather Cook, 32, and her 4-month-old son, Bentley Cook, were found dead after a house fire Sept. 13, 2019 in southeast Shelby County. Their deaths are being investigated as homicides. (Source: Heather Cook family friend)

The sheriff’s office says the causes of death will be determined by the medical examiner.

Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.