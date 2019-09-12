Prayer vigil held for wounded Madison County deputy

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Law enforcement from across the metro came together to pray for Madison County sheriff’s deputy Brad Sullivan, Thursday. Deputy Sullivan continues to fight for his life after being shot in the head last week.
Sullivan is still in the hospital. He was listed in critical but stable condition from last week’s shootout with a suspect.
Several people came in on motorcycles from different agencies. The unity of loved ones and strangers left Sullivan’s mother, Patricia, amazed.
“I didn’t know. I’ve never been a part of any candlelight vigil or something like this and I didn’t know what to expect. I tell you what, it’s way beyond my expectations. This is way beyond -- everything is. There’s no way to express thanks, gratitude, love. There’s no way,” said Patricia.
Donations for the family were collected at the vigil. BankPlus is also taking donations. Anyone who wants to make a contribution can go to any branch to donate to an account in Sullivan’s name.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.