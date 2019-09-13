Friday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - For the next 7 days, expect highs in the lower and middle 90s, after highs were around 100 degrees today. Each day will be partly to mostly sunny with a 20 or 30 percent chance for showers each day. Potential Tropical Cyclone 9 will become Tropical Storm Humberto today and move toward the Florida coastline this weekend. However, landfall is becoming less likely. Also a low pressure system in the Gulf is drifting west and allowing dry air to hang around Mississippi. While temperatures remain hot, the humidity is not terribly out of hand. The heat index will barely reach above 100 degree every day. Keep in mind, next week is the last full week of Summer. The average high temperature this time of year is 88 and the average low is 66. Northeast wind tonight and Saturday around 5mph. Sunrise is 6:43am and the sunset is 7:08pm. Reminder, a full moon tonight on this Friday the 13th is the last one we’ll see on Friday the 13th until again in 2049. The previous one was 18 years ago in 2000.