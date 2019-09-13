First Alert Forecast: late summer heat wave continues

EXTENDED FORECAST: The forecast is becoming a bit clearer past the upcoming weekend as Potential Tropical Cyclone 9 is more likely to affect Florida and the East Coast. There is still a small chance of the storm moving into the Gulf. If the system does move into the Gulf, it could have implications on our forecast, bringing in rain by early next week. As of now, we’ll keep a forecast that features a chance for a few widely spaced showers and storms with highs in the lower to middle 90s.