First Alert Forecast: late summer heat wave continues

FRIDAY: High pressure centered to the north of the area will continue to offer mid-summer heat amid sunshine and a few clouds. Highs will push their way to the upper 90s by the afternoon hours after starting in the lower 70s. A few pop-up storms could bubble up again with the daytime heating, but most will remain dry.
WEEKEND PLANNER: As we head into the weekend, a weak front will slip into the area helping to kick up a few showers and storms through Saturday and Sunday afternoons. Ahead of the front, we’ll remain warm – in the middle 90s. Highs will slip into the lower to middle 90s Sunday. Overnight lows will slip into the lower 70s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: The forecast is becoming a bit clearer past the upcoming weekend as Potential Tropical Cyclone 9 is more likely to affect Florida and the East Coast. There is still a small chance of the storm moving into the Gulf. If the system does move into the Gulf, it could have implications on our forecast, bringing in rain by early next week. As of now, we’ll keep a forecast that features a chance for a few widely spaced showers and storms with highs in the lower to middle 90s.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.