Facebook post alarms some Rankin Co. residents as Census workers canvass neighborhoods

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A false alarm in Rankin county for residents being visited by strangers.
Some people thought scammers were coming to their door. But it turns out they were legitimate U.S. Census workers.
"Today I was super concerned after I saw the post," said Ashley Walls.
The Pearl resident didn’t think too much of the unfamiliar women with ID who came to her home in August until she saw a post on the Brandon Police Department Facebook page.
It urged residents to call them if someone came to their door claiming to be a census worker.
It was in response to a resident’s call to police.
"She said how many people are living in the house and I said five," said Walls. "But before that she asked if I was over 15 and that was it. And then she typed some stuff into a tablet, and she left".
One census worker came to her door. The other remained in the car.
"She had an ID and it had her picture on it and it said census because she showed me the badge before she started talking and we have people coming from different companies in this neighborhood all the time selling stuff," added the mother of three.
The Brandon Police Department has deleted the post.
Law enforcement officers have confirmed that U.S. census workers are canvassing the area and gathering information for the official 2020 Census Count.
The government employees will identify themselves, have badges with photo IDs and carry black canvas bags and laptops with 2020 Census Logos.
They will not ask for personal credit or banking information.
Neighborhood canvassing began in early August and continues through mid October.
