Driver taken to hospital after crash with log truck in Vicksburg

VISCKBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A driver was injured in a crash with a log truck in Vicksburg Friday afternoon.
According to Vicksburg Daily News the driver had to be removed from his car and taken to an area hospital.
He is expected to be okay.
The accident happened at intersection of Highway 61 and Culkin Road.
The Vicksburg Daily News also reports that the driver, Charles Lucas had just just moved to Vicksburg from California. This was his third day in town.
