Clinton High School student ‘dealt with accordingly’ for waving Confederate flag during patriotic themed pep rally

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Clinton High School student has been “dealt with according to school and district policy” after waving a Confederate battle flag during a pep rally Friday morning.
According to a Facebook post from the District, the pep rally had a USA/patriotic theme and school faculty and administration did not see the student because so many others were waving American flags.
“The Clinton Public School District does not tolerate racist or inflammatory behavior of this nature," the post read.
The posts adds that when administrators were notified of the incident, all students involved were dealt with accordingly.
