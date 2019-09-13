Brookhaven police working to identify business burglar

Brookhaven police working to identify business burglar
Man wanted for burglarizing Brookhaven business; Source: Brookhaven PD (Source: Man wanted for burglarizing Brookhaven business; Brookhaven PD)
By Morgan Howard | September 13, 2019 at 7:41 AM CDT - Updated September 13 at 7:41 AM

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WLBT) - Brookhaven police are working to identify a man caught on camera breaking into a business.

On September 12, at 2:50 a.m., an unknown individual broke into Angel’s Attic in Brookhaven, causing damage to the property and taking cash.

The individual is described by police as a white male with two distinctive tattoos on each forearm and will have other tattoos on his chest and upper arms.

Man wanted for burglarizing Brookhaven business; Source: Brookhaven PD
Man wanted for burglarizing Brookhaven business; Source: Brookhaven PD (Source: Man wanted for burglarizing Brookhaven business; Brookhaven PD)
Man wanted for burglarizing Brookhaven business; Source: Brookhaven PD
Man wanted for burglarizing Brookhaven business; Source: Brookhaven PD (Source: Man wanted for burglarizing Brookhaven business; Brookhaven PD)
Man wanted for burglarizing Brookhaven business; Source: Brookhaven PD
Man wanted for burglarizing Brookhaven business; Source: Brookhaven PD (Source: Man wanted for burglarizing Brookhaven business; Brookhaven PD)

If you can identify this man, please call the Brookhaven Police Department at 601-833-2424.

Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.