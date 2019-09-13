Brookhaven police working to identify business burglar

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WLBT) - Brookhaven police are working to identify a man caught on camera breaking into a business.
On September 12, at 2:50 a.m., an unknown individual broke into Angel’s Attic in Brookhaven, causing damage to the property and taking cash.
The individual is described by police as a white male with two distinctive tattoos on each forearm and will have other tattoos on his chest and upper arms.
If you can identify this man, please call the Brookhaven Police Department at 601-833-2424.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.