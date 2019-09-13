Brandon man pleads guilty to possessing child pornography

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A Brandon man plead guilty to possessing child pornography and will spend 5 years in prison.
34-year-old Joshua Daniel Barrett plead guilty Thursday to a bill of information to one count of child exploitation.
A bill of information means the defendant agrees to waive the indictment process.
Madison County Circuit Judge John Emfinger sentenced Barrett to 10 years in custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections, with five years to serve. Barrett must also pay $1,000 to the Crime Victims Fund, $1,000 to the Children’s Trust Fund, and register as a sex offender.
Barrett was arrested in March by investigators with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations, with assistance from the Attorney General’s Cybercrime Unit, and the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators discovered multiple child sexual abuse images on his cell phone, which he was obtaining through chat messaging apps using the screenname “horneypervert”.
