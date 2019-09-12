Woman writes viral Facebook post detailing alleged abduction attempt in Jackson-area Target

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A social media post is going viral that accounts an apparent abduction attempt here in the metro area.
A woman says she was shopping at Target in Jackson when she thought she was being followed by two men and a woman.
She says at one point the men blocked an aisle with an empty cart. The woman was with her child, and, fearing for her safety, checked out and told a clerk what she thought was happening.
Store managers escorted her to her vehicle.
That's when she says the manager told her there was an attempted abduction recently at a nearby Home Depot.
In the post she said a teen girl was in a restroom when two women drugged her and tried to change her clothes and put a wig on her.
Authorities we talked to say if this happens to you, don't hesitate to call them.
Paul Holley, legal counsel for the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department says, “They need to stay in the public area, in the public eye. They need to call 9-1-1 and have somebody over there immediately. Do not hesitate, do not wait till you get out. Stay in those stores, there’s cameras everywhere - especially your big box stores.”
We contacted Home Depot and Jackson police, both saying no incidents of an abduction had been reported.
Investigators we talked to say they haven’t heard of anyone being drugged or being abducted.
“Typically what we hear about and what you will learn about through classes, and training, and experience is it’s people that prey, they prey upon vulnerable people online,” said Holley.
If you think you’re about to be attacked, law enforcement say never hesitate to call 9-1-1.
