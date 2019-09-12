Thursday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Sunny and hot weather will continue into this weekend. Highs will reach the middle 90s and morning lows will be in the lower 70s. The heat index will flirt with 100 degrees on a daily basis. From Sunday through next week, expect partly sunny skies and more humid weather, with a better chance of daily showers. Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. A new potential cyclone #9 is forming near The Bahamas. Movement is expected to take it through The Bahamas and up or just off the east coast of Florida. We’ll keep monitoring it as some models try to bring it into the Gulf of Mexico next week. East wind at 5mph tonight and tomorrow. Average high this time of year is 88 and the average low is 66. Sunrise is 6:43am and the sunset is 7:09pm.