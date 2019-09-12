Three attorneys disqualified from water billing lawsuit against the City of Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - New developments in the Jackson water billing lawsuit. Three attorneys representing six water and sewer customers are now off the case.
Hinds County Chancery Court Judge Tiffany Grove has signed an order to disqualify the attorneys.
Former City of Jackson attorney Pieter Teeuwissen, Co-bond Council, Anthony Simon and Jeffrey Graves of Graves Legal Services, cannot represent the six customers who want to stop the City of Jackson from issuing water cut off notices and terminating service for delinquent bills.
According to a press release from the Communications Division, court documents show Teeuwissen represented the City of Jackson in all aspects of the Performance Contracting Agreement with Siemens Industry.
The city has filed a lawsuit against Siemens for dysfunctional water meters and billing system.
Simon served as the city's co-bond council to help facilitate the funding of the agreement with Siemens.
The order from Judge Grove also barred the attorneys from making any statements.
