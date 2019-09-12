Stevens expects to play Saturday

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - It was a war of attrition for Mississippi State in its win last week over Southern Miss. Of the four Bulldogs that were forced out of the game due to injury, none was more noticeable than starting quarterback Tommy Stevens. However, the senior is recovering from the upper-body injury and does expect to be under center when MSU welcomes Kansas State to Davis-Wade Stadium on Saturday.
“I feel good, I’m excited,” said Stevens. “It’s another great opportunity ahead of us this week and we’re doing everything we can to prepare for our opponent.”
It was unfortunate that an injury forced Stevens out against the Golden Eagles, because he was playing near perfect before it, completing all but one of his 10 passes for 105 yards and two touchdowns. While MSU coach Joe Moorhead did mention that Keytaon Thompson, who had recently rejoined the team, was available, the Bulldogs replaced Stevens with true freshman Garrett Shrader.
In his collegiate debut, Shrader led the Bulldogs on four scoring drives. If Stevens is unable to go this weekend, Shrader is unfazed at the opportunity to make his first start and test a Kansas State secondary that is eighth in the NCAA in passing yards allowed through two weeks this season.
“We’re hoping Tommy is ready to go,” said Shrader who threw for 71 yards against USM. “If not, I’ll be ready to step in there and be just as comfortable.”
