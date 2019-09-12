Sept. 16 ceremony in Hazlehurst will honor nation’s first female federal trial judge

Matthews studied voice and piano at the Conservatory of Music in Cincinnati, Ohio. She taught music in Texas, Georgia, and Fayette, Mississippi. In 1917, she married Percy Matthews, whom she had known since high school. Shortly after their marriage, he enlisted for service in World War I. She moved to Washington, D.C., and got a job as a clerk at the Veterans Administration so that she could attend law school at night. Her husband, who earned a law degree before she did, became a career military judge of the Army Judge Advocate General Corps.