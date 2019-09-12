Jackson police officers still on the desk more than a month after order to return to duty

All of the officers -- Rakasha Adams, Lincoln Lampley, Desmond Barney, and Anthony Fox -- had recently been in critical incidents: Three were involved in the detainment of George Robinson, who died later. So far no proof has been found that his death was linked to his encounter with them, in spite of the city offering a reward for information on that incident. Another was involved in the shooting death of Crystalline Barnes, a 21-year-old who was shot in her car. Very few details are known about that situation.