Hill seeks repeat performance against Kansas St.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - Two weeks into the 2019 college football season, and things could not being going better for Mississippi State running back Kylin Hill. After running all over the Southern Miss defense to the tune of 123 yards, Hill now ranks second among all NCAA rushers with 320 yards on the season, trailing Appalachian State’s Darrynton Evans by 13 yards.
All signs pointing to Hill continuing his exploits on the ground this weekend when the Bulldogs host Kansas State. It was against the Wildcats last season that Hill really asserted himself as a force to be reckoned with. He tallied a career-high 211 yards and two touchdowns in a 31-10 win at KSU.
“He breaks tackles, he’ll beat you with his speed, he does everything,” Kansas State coach Chris Klieman said of Hill. “They’re giving him the football enough to make plays and he is going to be a focal point of what we’re doing on defense to try and slow him down.”
But despite the success from last year, Hill knows that it does not automatically mean he will be able to do the same against an improved Wildcat defense that will be keying in on him throughout the game.
“Their players run to the ball,” said Hill. “They have great players on a great defense so it will be a challenge.”
