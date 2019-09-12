First Alert Forecast: late summer heat wave continues

EXTENDED FORECAST: As we head into the weekend, a weak front will slip into the area helping to kick up a few showers and storms through Saturday afternoon. Ahead of the front, we’ll remain warm – in the middle 90s. Highs will slip into the lower to middle 90s Sunday. The forecast gets a little more murky as we look out toward the tropics. A weak wave moving across the southern Bahamas has a high chance of development over the next few days, possibly moving into the Gulf. If the system does move into the Gulf, it could have implications on our forecast, bringing in rain by early next week. There are also indications that system could turn north before entering the Gulf, minimizing the impacts locally. As of now, we’ll keep a forecast that features a chance for a few widely spaced showers and storms with highs in the lower to middle 90s.