First Alert Forecast: late summer heat wave continues

THURSDAY: Heat and humidity stay common place through your Thursday. Expect another day of highs reaching for the middle to upper 90s amid mostly to partly sunny skies. A stray shower or two could bubble up, but many will remain dry. Lows will drop into the 70s by early Friday.
FRIDAY: High pressure centered to the north of the area will continue to offer mid-summer heat amid sunshine and a few clouds. Highs will push their way to the upper 90s by the afternoon hours after starting in the lower 70s. A few pop-up storms could bubble up again with the daytime heating, but most will remain dry.
EXTENDED FORECAST: As we head into the weekend, a weak front will slip into the area helping to kick up a few showers and storms through Saturday afternoon. Ahead of the front, we’ll remain warm – in the middle 90s. Highs will slip into the lower to middle 90s Sunday. The forecast gets a little more murky as we look out toward the tropics. A weak wave moving across the southern Bahamas has a high chance of development over the next few days, possibly moving into the Gulf. If the system does move into the Gulf, it could have implications on our forecast, bringing in rain by early next week. There are also indications that system could turn north before entering the Gulf, minimizing the impacts locally. As of now, we’ll keep a forecast that features a chance for a few widely spaced showers and storms with highs in the lower to middle 90s.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.