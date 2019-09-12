Consider This: Safety on the Water

Accidents happen quickly and we all know there are unknown dangers in the water. There are sink holes, strong rapids and debris that you can’t see. The shore is often much further than it looks and when someone gets into trouble on the water, they can quickly become tired and panic. If you are not an excellent swimmer, and in many situations even if you are a good swimmer, you need to wear a life jacket. Whether on a boat, swimming in a lake, a creek or river or just on the bank near the water, if you’re a weak swimmer put on a personal flotation device. If you’re a parent or guardian, make sure all children are wearing a life preserver. If an accident happens, the chances of surviving are much, much better for the person who is wearing a life jacket